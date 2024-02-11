The Israeli Army reported that it began a series of attacks on the Shaboura district; Hamas says 50 dead

To the Israel Defense Forces informed began a series of air strikes on the Shaboura district, located in the central region of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. According to the country, the bombings have, for now, ceased.

Gaza's Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, said there were already at least 50 dead, according to the Al Jazeera. “Heavy bombings” were also reportedly reported in the vicinity of a hospital.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said the country should not proceed with a ground operation in Rafah without a plan to ensure the safety of the 1.5 million people sheltering there. .

Netanyahu had already promised a “safe passage” for displaced civilians and that a “detailed plan” was being worked on, but did not provide details.

The international community has been expressing concern about threats of a land incursion in Rafah, warning that, if not well planned, the operation could be a “disaster”. Around 1.5 million Palestinians displaced from other regions of the Gaza Strip took shelter in the city – which Israel had designated as a “safe” zone in the Palestinian enclave.