Israeli aircraft bombed Lebanon on Tuesday in response to a barrage of rockets. that hit several areas in northern Israel, including a military base in Safed, where a woman, apparently a soldier, died and eight other people were injured.

“Air Force fighter jets began a series of extensive attacks in Lebanon,” a brief military statement said.

This Wednesday's attacks raise fears of an escalation of the conflict between the two neighboring countries in the context of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Arab and Israeli media broadcast images that would demonstrate that The airstrikes went deeper into Lebanon than they normally do, including cities such as Adchit, Chehabiyah, Kfar Dunin, Sawaneh or Bouslaiya, the latter 25 kilometers from the border.

According to a Lebanese security source, four civilians, including a woman and two children, were killed and nine wounded in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon. A woman, her son and her stepson were killed in an Israeli bombing raid on the village of Sawaneh and a fourth civilian was killed in a raid on the village of Adchit.

Hours before, Israel reported that its forces attacked militia positions in Lebanon – without specifying whether they were the Shiite militia Hezbollah or Palestinian groups – from which an intense burst of rockets was launched towards northern Israel, reaching the towns of Netua and Matara, as well as a military base in Safed.

A local head of the Israeli emergency service Magem David Adom, quoted by the public broadcaster Kan, confirmed that A woman was found dead when paramedics were checking buildings with projectile impacts in Safed, where at least eight other people were injured, between mild and moderate conditions.

An Israeli Air Force fighter jet flies over the border area with southern Lebanon.

Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, several media outlets suggest that the victim was a soldier, which means Israeli victims since the exchange of fire began on the border between Israel and Lebanon more than four months ago amounts to 19, thirteen of them military.

This Wednesday's rocket launch at Safed, a city about 14 kilometers from the border and further from the main points of friction, It meant a deeper attack inside Israel in the current upsurge in violence with Lebanon's militias, that at the moment the attacks have not been attributed.

In the border area between both countries, crossfire between the Israeli Army and the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah continues daily, generated by the increase in regional tension from the war in Gaza.

Columns of smoke following an Israeli bombing in the village of Shihin, southern Lebanon.

Since October 8, the day after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, militias in Lebanon have launched projectiles and missiles against Israel, which responds with attacks on targets of pro-Palestinian armed groups and Hezbollah in the southern area of ​​Lebanon.

This Tuesday, a 15-year-old teenager and his 47-year-old mother were seriously injured after Hezbollah attacked the northern Israeli city of Kyriat Shmona with anti-tank missiles.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006 with an intense exchange of fire for more than four months which has claimed the lives of at least 261 people, most on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed some 193 casualties in its ranks, some of them in Syria.

In Israel, 19 people have died on the northern border, while in Lebanon some 242 people have died, including some 29 members of Palestinian militias. a soldier and 19 civilians – including three children and three journalists – in addition to Hezbollah militiamen.

Faced with this situation, Israel has evacuated all its towns less than 15 kilometers from the border, as well as the city of Kiryat Shmona, adding more than 80,000 displaced people; a figure similar to the Lebanese population displaced across the border due to violence.

EFE