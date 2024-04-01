Israel's raid on Damascus hits the Iranian embassy area in Syria and causes 7 deaths. Among the victims, according to Tehran media, stands out Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria. According to the Iranian news agency 'Tasnim', among the victims there is also Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, the former deputy coordinator of the Quds Force.

Born in Isfahan, Mohammad Reza Zahedi was one of the most senior commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). Before being sent to Lebanon and Syria, he was the head of the IRGC's air and ground forces. He has been in and out of Lebanon since the 80s and 90s, and, explains 'Al Jazeera', he was destined to be the head of the IRGC in Lebanon, meaning that he was in close coordination with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

In 2021 he was appointed supreme general of the IRGC in Lebanon and Syria. According to 'Al Jazeera' Zahedi was highly respected within Iran and especially within the leadership hierarchy.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US “has had no confirmation of the target or who is responsible” for the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. “Until we have gathered information about exactly what happened, I don't want to talk about it specifically,” Miller added during a news conference. “But, of course, we are always concerned about anything that might escalate or cause increased conflict in the region.”