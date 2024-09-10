Gaza (agencies)

At least 40 Palestinians were killed and 60 others wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the tents of displaced people in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis, southwest of Gaza, which is classified as a “safe humanitarian area,” according to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) yesterday.

The agency reported that among the victims were a large number of children and women, while a large number of Palestinians are still missing.

The Civil Defense said: “We are witnessing one of the most heinous massacres since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Strip, and entire families have disappeared under the sand due to the concussion missiles.” According to press and local reports, five missiles were used in the attack, causing total destruction to the tents and digging nine meters deep into the ground, making it more difficult for rescue teams and medical personnel to reach the victims. WAFA reported that the area is witnessing a state of chaos, with an intensive presence of Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over the site, amid a complete power outage and fires resulting from the bombing. In turn, the Israeli army claimed that its air force bombed “prominent members” of the Hamas movement in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza yesterday morning.

Arab and international condemnations continued, denouncing the continued commission of these crimes and the disregard for the lives of innocents and civilians, which has become a threat to regional and international peace and security. The Saudi Foreign Ministry viewed the bombing as a new attack added to a series of repeated violations by the Israeli war machine against unarmed civilians.

Egypt expressed its deep condemnation of the continued Israeli massacres against civilians in Gaza, in the absence of any effective international action to put an end to this human suffering.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced a “war crime” for which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government bears responsibility. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the “shocking” Israeli raid a sign of the need for a ceasefire.

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, stressed that there is no safe place in Gaza, stressing the need to stop the killing of civilians and end the horrific Israeli war on the Strip. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a post on the X platform that all parties are obligated to protect civilians, calling for not violating international humanitarian law, and demanding an end to the clashes.