The Israeli army added that some of the platforms that were targeted “were ready to launch rockets towards Israeli territory.”

On Friday, Hezbollah and the Israeli army exchanged shelling of military sites on both sides, amid the ongoing escalation since last October on both sides of the border.

The Lebanese News Agency said that “phosphorous” shelling targeted the area between Tal Nahas and Hamames towards the Marjeyoun plain.

The agency added that a raid targeted a house in the town of Dahra, in addition to Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

Sky News Arabia correspondent also said that an Israeli drone launched a raid on the outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon.

In return, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted the Zabadin barracks with missiles, achieving direct hits, and also targeted the Maayan Baruch site with a suicide drone.

Israel’s Army Radio reported that a drone loaded with explosives fell on Friday morning in an open area north of Ma’ayan Baruch in the Upper Galilee, without causing any injuries.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation also revealed that 3 anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon towards Matla, opposite the border, and that damage was caused to a number of buildings without any injuries.

For its part, the Israeli army said that it attacked a building in which a Hezbollah member was located in Matmoura.

He pointed out that he monitored the launch of a number of missiles that penetrated Lebanese territory and reached several areas in the Upper Galilee, and crashed in the Matula area, without causing any injuries.