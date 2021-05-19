The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that in the last night they attacked several targets of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, with the 122 bomb drop to the group’s tunnel network, while from the enclave at least four deaths have been reported in the early morning attacks.

“The planes have continued to attack tonight in the areas of Khan Younis and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. As part of a 25-minute attack, some 40 underground targets of the terrorist organization Hamas “, has specified the Israeli Army.

The IDF general spokesman, Hedi Zilberman, has indicated that it continues to attack by geographical area to do so in “Selective and severe manner”, Since on Tuesday night and early Wednesday the operations have focused on the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, “from where most of the rockets were fired into southern Israel.”

In these attacks on the Hamas tunnel network in Gaza, popularly known as “the Metro,” Israel has hit command-and-control systems, a weapons depot located in the offices of the group internal security headquarters in Khan Younis, rocket launchers, military posts and terrorist infrastructures located in commanders’ houses, the IDF has specified.

The Israeli Army has claimed that also other targets in the Gaza Strip of the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad They have been attacked, including a rocket launcher, an operational apartment used by the organization’s rocket array, and an RPG that was used to fire rockets during Operation Wall Guard. “This morning an estimated 10 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives were killed overnight as a result of the attacks we carried out,” added the IDF spokesman, who have estimated 50 launches from the Strip against Israel. on the last night.

Psychological warfare



On the other hand, Zilberman confirmed this Wednesday that the Army has tried to delete twice the commander of the Ezeldin al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Mohamed Deif, although he has survived. Regarding the failed attempt to reach Deif, sources close to Hamas have indicated that this has not been a “target of assassination”, but rather that it was information “intended for the purpose of psychological warfare”, the Israeli media reports’ Yedioth ‘.

In the framework of the attacks in the early hours of this Wednesday, four Palestinians have been reported dead, including journalist Yusef Abu Hussein, in a series of attacks in different areas of Gaza, reports the Palestinian agency WAFA. The same media has indicated that the journalist has been victims of a missile attack on a house near the Sheikh Radwan cemetery, north of Gaza City, while other people who have been injured have been taken to hospital.

In addition, this morning a house was reached on Al Shuhada Street also in Gaza City, in which at least three civilians have died and another three have been injured, reports the official Palestinian agency WAFA.

On the other hand, Palestinian media have reported Israeli attacks in the early hours of this Wednesday morning also on a residential building, the car market in the Zeitun neighborhood and the vicinity of the Karamé Towers, in Gaza City, which has caused major damage to homes. Likewise, attacks have been reported in Jabalya, Khan Younis, Rafá – where the headquarters of a charitable organization would have been reached – or the Al Maghazi region, among others.

According to the Palestinian agency Maan, an Israeli plane has bombed a residential building on Al Saftawi Street, north of Gaza City, and another has destroyed the Al Muntada building, east of Khan Younis.

On the other hand, Hamas has claimed to have fired rockets at six Israeli Air Force bases on Tuesday night. Hamas has specified that they were the Hatzor, Hatzerim, Nevatim, Tel Nof, Palmachim and Ramon bases.

Meanwhile, the anti-aircraft sirens have sounded in southern Israel on Wednesday morning, although throughout the early morning the alerts have been raised in Sderot, Ashdod or Rehovot, among others.

International liability



As the conflict continues with more attacks on the tenth day since the conflict escalated, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Ryad Mansour, has condemned that the Security Council has not yet issued a resolution on the situation.

Mansour has lamented that Israel, “the occupying power”, is “committing war crimes, violating all Human Rights, causing widespread deaths, injuries and brutal destruction, in the absence of international responsibility”, WAFA notes. Thus, it has underlined the need to take immediate measures to protect the “defenseless” people in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and especially now in the besieged Gaza Strip.”

The Security Council held its fourth meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories, a meeting that would have ended again without result, according to diplomatic sources involved in the meeting to ‘The Times of Israel’. The session, convened by Norway, China and Tunisia, has been held behind closed doors and after the previous session, the third, the United States once again blocked a joint statement calling for a ceasefire from both parties.

At least 218 people have died, including 63 minors, and another 1,500 have been injured as a result of the bombings carried out since May 10 by Israel against the Gaza Strip, according to the latest balance provided by the authorities of the Palestinian enclave . On the Israeli side, we must add the death of twelve people in Israel due to the firing of projectiles from the Strip and that of more than 20 Palestinians in the West Bank in the framework of the repression of the latest mobilizations to condemn the offensive against Gaza and the events in Jerusalem.