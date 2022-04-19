Israel carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip last night. That happened after Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel on Monday evening. Israeli air defenses intercepted the projectile before it could hit. No casualties have been reported so far. The target of the attacks is according to Israel a Hamas arms factory.

The actions have heightened tensions in the region, where religious riots took place Monday and Friday on the Temple Mount, near Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque. The Islamic resistance movement Hamas, which operates in Gaza, had already warned that any incident at the al-Aqsa mosque would mean crossing a ‘red line’.

Israeli police entered the grounds of the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on Monday to clear the way for Jewish visitors. Jordan, which manages the shrine, condemned the action by the Israeli police.

holy place

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is located on one of the holiest places according to Muslims, and the holiest place according to Jews: the Temple Mount. On Friday, 150 Palestinians were reportedly injured in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli riot police. Israeli police reported three injured officers. Previous clashes on the Temple Mount around this time last year sparked an 11-day Gaza war.

Hamas accused Israel of tolerating attacks on believers. According to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Hamas is engaged in a wild smear campaign. ,,That is the truth. Israel is doing everything it can so that we can safely enjoy our holidays, Jews, Muslims and Christians.” No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UN Security Council has scheduled a private meeting on the tensions for today.

Israeli forces bombed several places in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The attacks are in response to a Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip: