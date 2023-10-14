Israeli defense promised safe movement until 10 am this Saturday; attacks began 1h before the deadline

The new deadline for the Israeli military forces to withdraw civilians from the north of the Gaza Strip ended this Saturday (October 14, 2023). The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) had given Gaza City residents another 6 hours to leave their homes and head south. Traffic on roads was safe from 4am to 10am (Brasília time). The 1st deadline, of 24 hours, ended on Friday (13th October), at 6pm.

Even with the extension of the deadline, Israel has already resumed bombings in the Gaza Strip this Saturday (Oct 14). The offensive took place in the southern region of the country and according to the Israeli military forces, the attack was far from the safe zone for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians, who are evacuating the northern region towards the south. The attack began about 1 hour before the deadline for safe movement in Gaza.

The extension of the evacuation period was communicated by IDF spokesperson, Avishay Adraee, in a post on X. It is not known, however, whether the information reached the population of Gaza City, which is without electricity and internet.

“If you care about yourself and your loved ones, go south as instructed. Rest assured that Hamas leaders have taken care of themselves and are protecting themselves from attacks in the region,” the spokesperson wrote.

Read more:

Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israeli army, said in a statement that most Palestinians followed Israel’s recommendations and moved south, despite Hamas asking them to remain where they were.

With the mobilization of tanks and troops on the border, there is an expectation that a land operation could begin soon.

On Friday (Oct 13), the Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, classified the short-term withdrawal order as “impossible”.

“Moving more than 1 million people through a densely populated war zone to a place without food, water or shelter, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous — and in some cases, simply impossible”said Guterres.

Criticized by international organizations, the Israeli government recognized that the evacuation of Gaza City “it will take time”. Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters that Israel is “trying to give time and making a lot of effort”. He acknowledged that the withdrawal “it won’t take 24 hours”, but avoided speaking at a specific time, despite the country having extended the ultimatum by just another 6 hours.

The route that residents of the north must take to evacuate the region is equivalent to a walk of around 3 hours or a 30-minute drive. The entire territory of the Gaza Strip is 365 km², 41 km long and 10 km wide.

HAMAS LEADER MURDERED

The IDF announced at X, this Saturday (14.Oct), killed the head of the Hamas Air Force, Merad Abu Merad, in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip. According to the organization, Merad was one of those responsible for organizing the attack carried out by the extremist group on October 7, which left 1,300 people dead and started the war.

LACK OF WATER

UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) stated that “more than 2 million people are at risk because water will run out” in Gaza.

“It became a matter of life and death. It is mandatory, it is necessary to deliver fuel to Gaza now to make water available to 2 million people”, said Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of UNRWA. “Otherwise, people will begin to die from severe dehydration, including young children, the elderly and women. Water is now the last remaining salvation. I call for the siege on humanitarian assistance to be lifted now.”