The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday that it had bombed Beirut in an operation targeting the “commander responsible for the murder of children in Majdal Shams,” in reference to the attack attributed to Hezbollah on Saturday in that Druze city in the Golan Heights, in which 12 children were killed.

A Lebanese security source who requested anonymity confirmed to EFE that an explosion shook the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahye, an important Hezbollah stronghold, while another source close to the Shiite group said the target was a residential building.

“There is no change in the directives of the central command,” said an Israeli soldier regarding the attack in Beirut, which targeted a Hezbollah commander, whose identity has not been revealed, who is also responsible for having “killed many Israeli civilians.”

Israel promised to respond “harshly” to this attack caused by the impact of a rocket loaded with 50 kilos of explosives, of Iranian manufacture and found only in Hezbollah’s arsenal, according to Israel.

The rocket hit a football pitch where children and teenagers were playing, killing twelve, all between 10 and 16 years old. Another 16 children injured in the attack remain in hospital, seven of them in serious condition.

Victims: Children and adolescents The pro-Iranian militia shell landed on a football field in the Druze town of Majdal Sham.

“The response will come soon and it will be tough,” Netanyahu warned on Monday during a visit to Majdal Shams, a Druze city in the Golan Heights occupied by Israel since 1967, after the security cabinet gave him the green light to decide the form and timing of the retaliation against Hezbollah.

The Prime Minister’s Office released a photo of Netanyahu meeting with the military leadership and his security adviser, Tzagi Hanegbi, in which he is seen taking a phone call, but without providing any further information.

“Hezbollah has crossed a red line,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote on X on Saturday, minutes after the attack.

— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 27, 2024

The exchange of fire between the parties, which has been incessant since October, has not stopped in recent days, awaiting the retaliation announced by Israel since Saturday.

Israel struck ten Hezbollah targets in various regions of Lebanon early this morning, killing another Hezbollah fighter, while the Shiite militia launched several volleys of rockets towards the north, killing an Israeli civilian.

The international community, especially The United States is mediating to ensure that the response is contained and does not lead to an open war on the border between Israel and Lebanon. which is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006, when the Israeli Army and Hezbollah fought a war.

A column of smoke rises during Israeli shelling in the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, on June 23, 2024, amid cross-border tensions. Photo:AFP Share

The border between Israel and Lebanon has been the scene of an exchange of fire since October, which has claimed the lives of more than 560 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed some 355 casualties, some in Syria; in addition to a hundred civilians.

In Israel, 46 people have died in the north: 22 soldiers (5 in operational accidents) and 25 civilians, including the 12 children and teenagers in the Majdal Shams attack and another on Tuesday.

Israel claims that since October 8, Hezbollah has launched more than 6,400 rockets into Israeli territory and 340 explosive drones, “in solidarity with Palestinian militias in Gaza.” while the Israeli army has responded to these attacks with intense bombardment.