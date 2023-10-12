Thursday, October 12, 2023, 2:58 p.m.



This Thursday, Israel bombed the two main airports in Syria, that of the capital Damascus, and that of Aleppo, according to official Syrian media, the first attack against this country since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out.

“The Israeli aggression hit the airports of Damascus and Aleppo,” in the north of the country, Syrian state television reported on its Telegram channel, without providing more details. The simultaneous attacks “damaged the landing strips of the two airports, which were put out of service,” Syrian state media reported, citing a military source.

This attack comes on the sixth day of fighting between Hamas and Israel, a war that began after the militants entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in an offensive that left more than 1,200 dead.

This bombing coincides with the visit to Israel of the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, and a few hours after the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, called his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al Assad, and asked the Arab countries and Islamists who cooperate “to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian nation.”

Iran’s influence



Israel has launched hundreds of bombings against Syrian territory since the start of the civil war in this country in 2011. Israeli aircraft especially attack groups supported by Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, which are allies of the Syrian government and bitter enemies of Israel. , in addition to positions of the Damascus army.

The airports in Damascus and Aleppo have been targeted on several occasions. Aleppo airport was put out of service by bombing on August 28, and Damascus airport on January 2. Israel, which borders Syria, does not usually comment on its operations against this country, but says it wants to prevent Iran from establishing itself near its territory.

Iran, which openly supports Hamas, welcomed the Palestinian group’s offensive against Israel, but insisted that Tehran was not involved.