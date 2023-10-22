The army said in a statement: “A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian position near the border in the Kerem Shalom area.”

The statement indicated that the incident “is under investigation and its details are being studied. The army regrets this incident.”

Earlier, witnesses said that an explosion occurred and they heard ambulance horns blaring near the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon, shortly after a second aid convoy entered the crossing from the Egyptian side.

Since the conflict began on October 7 between Israel and the Palestinians, the bombing on the Gaza side of the crossing has damaged roads and buildings that had to be repaired before the first convoy of aid trucks passed through Rafah into the Strip on Saturday.