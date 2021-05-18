Israel bombed the Qatari Red Crescent building in the Gaza Strip without warning, the organization’s press service said on May 18.

The branch of the organization has been in the destroyed building since 2014, said Faisal al-Imadi, executive director of the international humanitarian and development branch of the Qatar Red Crescent.

According to him, the employees did not receive any warnings about the planned bombing, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier that day, it became known that the victims of the Israeli bombing of the Red Crescent building were two Palestinians, another 10 people were injured.

Country authorities condemned Israeli actions and called attacks on humanitarian agencies and media offices in Gaza “a flagrant violation of international law, human norms and values.”

Qatar also demanded that the international community do more to put an end to the “series of Israeli crimes in the occupied territories.”

On the same day, the heads of the foreign ministries of 26 EU countries called on Israel and Palestine for a ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, also calling for an end to the conflict, pointed out that such outbreaks of confrontation have already resulted in a large number of victims.

In turn, member of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee Ahmad Majdalani said that the country supports Moscow’s initiative to create a “Middle East Quartet” with an expanded membership, which involves a meeting of 4 + 4 + 2 + 1 (Russia, USA, UN, EU + Egypt , Jordan, UAE, Bahrain + Palestine, Israel + Saudi Arabia). The corresponding proposal came from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. Rocket attacks began between the sides.