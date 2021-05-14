Gaza, Tel Aviv (agencies)

Israel rained down on the Gaza Strip yesterday, with a barrage of artillery shells and aerial bombardment, as it targeted a network of tunnels, while health officials in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the Israeli attack, which lasted 40 minutes before dawn, resulted in 13 casualties, including a woman And her three children, their bodies were pulled from the rubble of their home.

The Israeli army spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, said that the Israeli operation included 160 aircraft, in addition to tank and artillery fire from outside the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli offensive, on the fifth day of the fiercest conflict between Israel and Gaza since 2014, was quickly followed by Palestinians launching a barrage of rockets into southern Israel.

An Israeli military official said at a later time: that more than two thousand rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel since the start of the latest escalation, and that Israel destroyed tunnels that extended for several kilometers that were used by militants.

Violence has escalated against the backdrop of clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians near Al-Aqsa Mosque last week.

The scope of the violence has since increased to cities where Jews live side-by-side with members of the Arab minority. Clashes also occurred between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian medical officials said that the number of victims in Gaza has reached 119 at least, including 31 children and 20 women, and 900 others have been injured so far.

And the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of victims yesterday reached 26, and more than 600 injuries in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza.

The Israeli authorities said: The number of victims since the beginning of the confrontations in Israel has reached eight, and they are a soldier who was patrolling the Gaza border and six Israeli civilians, including an elderly woman who fell on her way to a shelter yesterday, two children and an Indian worker.

Residents said: The Israeli warplanes bombed, yesterday, the homes of 3 senior Hamas military commanders in central Gaza, after it was evacuated.

A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior in Gaza: The Israeli aircraft bombed and destroyed the headquarters of the ministry in the western sector.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a building housing the headquarters of the National Production Bank in Gaza City, and witnesses said: Pieces of debris flew out and windows of neighboring buildings were shattered.

Netanyahu said: The campaign “will take longer.”