The israeli air force carried out bombings in the Gaza Strip between Thursday night and Friday morning, after Palestinian militants launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

Incendiary balloons and airstrikes are the latest acts of violence to put pressure on a fragile truce between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas, which took effect on May 21 to end 11 days of heavy fighting.

“During the last day, incendiary balloons they were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. In response … fighter jets attacked military installations and a rocket launch site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, “the Israeli armed force said in a statement.

This is the second series of Israeli bombings this week in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave of two million people, after they launched a first air wave on Wednesday. in retaliation by the incendiary balloons.

The Israeli army stated that the attacked points are located in Gaza City and Jan Yunes, in the south of the enclave, which was subjected to a Israeli blockade for almost 15 years.

Shortly after the airstrikes, Hamas militants they opened fire with machine guns against Israeli territory.

This week’s attacks in Gaza are the first under the new Israeli government, led by Naftali Bennett, whose ideologically unequal coalition replaced former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

The army chief, General Aviv Kohavi, called on his General Staff to “increase the army’s readiness” for a “series of scenarios,” including “the resumption of hostilities”.

The last war it cost 260 Palestinians their lives -among which were children and adolescents- already 13 people in Israel, including a boy, a teenager and a soldier.

The armed forces of Israel “will continue to attack military targets and infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organization, and holds Hamas responsible for all the events that occur in the Gaza Strip, “the army said in a statement.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, to offer your support.

“We discussed the firm commitment United States with Israel’s security, our bilateral relationship and the challenges ahead, “Blinken tweeted after the attacks.

They also addressed “the need to improve relationships Israeli-Palestinian in practical ways, “said State Department spokesman Ned Price in another statement.

Egypt, meanwhile, is trying to consolidate the fragile ceasefire that allowed the blitzkrieg of May to end.

Cairo and the UN hope to support rebuilding Gaza after the conflict that left housing towers and infrastructure completely destroyed.

The enclave densely populated It has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

General Kohavi is scheduled to travel to the United States on Saturday to a series of meetings for six days.

It will be the first senior Israeli military official to visit the United States since Bennett took office on Sunday.

Kohavi will visit the Central Command (Centcom) of the US armed forces, in Florida, where he will discuss Hamas and Iran, the arch enemy of Israelas well as the Shiite Hezbollah movement, backed by Tehran.

The Israeli military chief will discuss “common security challenges”, according to an army statement, including issues “related to the Iranian nuclear threat, the entrenchment of Iran in the Middle East and the efforts to strengthen Hezbollah.”

With information from AFP

DB