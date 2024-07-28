The Israeli army simultaneously bombed seven regions in the interior and south of Lebanon last nightin response to yesterday’s attack by the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah that caused the death of 12 children and adolescents in the Druze city of Majdal Shams, in the occupied Golan Heights.

According to the criteria of

The attacks were directed against the areas of Sabrinha, Borj El Chmali, Beka’a, Kfar Kila, Rab a-Taltin, al Khyam and Tir Hafaa military statement reported.

“We are significantly increasing our readiness for the next stage of the fight in the north,” said Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi during a visit to the football field where the shell hit.

“When necessary, we will act firmly. Our duty is to return the inhabitants of the north safe and sound to their homes in the Galilee and the Golan Heights. This is our full commitment,” he added.

The rocket was a Falaq 1, an Iranian missile with a 53-kilogram payload that is the exclusive property of Hezbollah, Halevi said.

“We will strike the enemy hard,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stressed.in a conversation with the spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, with whom Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in the United States, also spoke last night by telephone.

Minor and adolescent victims



It is the deadliest attack against Israeli civilians since October 7.

The pro-Iranian militia’s shell landed on a football field from the Druze city of Majdal Shamsin which Druze boys and girls were playing, killing 12 people. The identity of eleven of the victims has been confirmed, all minors between the ages of 10 and 16 years old.

“This is the deadliest attack against Israeli civilians since October 7.“Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is already on his way back from the United States, having had to end a visit he had been conducting this past week in light of the violent incident.

The president is expected to arrive in Israel early Sunday afternoon and is scheduled to convene the security cabinet immediately.

Netanyahu promised last night that “Hezbollah will pay a high price that it has not paid until now” for the attack on Majdal Shams.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that Israel will not allow the murderous attack to simply pass by.“and Hezbollah will pay a high price for this, which it has not paid until now,” he said.

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the accusations made by some enemy media outlets and various media platforms regarding the action targeting Majdal Shams,” the armed group said in a brief statement through its official channels.

Victims: Children and adolescents The pro-Iranian militia shell landed on a football field in the Druze town of Majdal Sham. Photo:EFE Share

However, the Army accused Hezbollah of lying and said that “they know exactly” the point of the rocket launcha town in the Chebaa Farms area of ​​southern Lebanon, controlled by the Iranian-aligned Shiite group.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006 with an intense exchange of fire since October 8, which has claimed the lives of some 565 people, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed some 350 casualties of militants and commanders, some in Syria; in addition to a hundred civilians.

In Israel, 46 people have died in the north, 22 soldiers and 24 civilians, including the 12 minors and teenagers in yesterday’s attack.r, the most serious in Israel since the start of hostilities, raising fears of an open war.

EFE