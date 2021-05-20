The Israeli Army claimed to have attacked this Thursday more underground targets of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, where several injuries have been reported in the framework of this offensive.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported through their official profiles of the continuation of these attacks, which were especially concentrated in the southwestern city of Khan Younis, according to Palestinian media.

In this context, the IDF have indicated that throughout the early hours of Thursday they have attacked “dozens” of points in the group’s tunnel network, known as “Metro”, as well as “other terrorist targets”.

Among the attacked targets were “a military infrastructure in the home of a commander of the Khan Younis Battalion, Ali Abu Zarqa, as well as places for the production of weapons and submarine launch points“.

The airstrikes in Khan Younis on Thursday morning have left at least one dead and six wounded, including children, after reaching a house, the Palestinian agency Maan reported.

On the other hand, according to the official Palestinian agency WAFA, it has been reported the death of a girl during Israeli airstrikes in the last night, which have developed over the city of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, and the Nuseirat and Al Bureij camps.

Palestinian media have also reported bombings this Thursday in different parts of Gaza City, such as Saftawi Street, which have caused the destruction of homes.

On the other hand, the Israeli Army denounced the launch of 70 rockets from the Strip to Israel between 19 (local time) on Wednesday and 7 on Thursday: “The air defense fighters intercepted about 90 percent of the launches during the night,” he said.

In this sense, the air raid alarms sounded tonight in cities south of Israel, such as Beersheba or Ofakim, among others.

The Maguén David Adom emergency service personnel evacuated from Soroka Hospital, in Beersheba, a man in his 50s who was injured in the limbs at the door of a protected area, as well as a 14 year old girl she was injured in a fall en route to infrastructure, The Times of Israel reported.

On the other hand, the IDF carried out a wave of arrests of high-ranking figures of Hamas in several districts of the West Bank, according to the Israeli media Yedioth.

Earlier, still on Wednesday night, the IDF confirmed attacks on an arms depot “located in the house of the Minister of Justice“as well as military infrastructure in” the homes of other Hamas commanders. “

The Israeli Army also announced that released prisoners and a former member of the group’s political bureau, according to Yedioth.

A Palestinian walks past a destroyed building in Gaza. Photo Mahmud Hams / AFP

Almost 230 dead in the Gaza Strip

The Gaza Ministry of Health raised in its last part to 228 the dead, including 65 children, for Israeli attacks in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the almost 230 Palestinians killed by the Israeli offensive in the Strip, 10 in the last day, the Ministry of Health gazací estimated at 1,620 wounded.

Likewise, it was reported, during the 10 days since the increase in attacks, 27 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, four of them children, WAFA reported.

On the other hand, Muhamad Mahamid Kiwan’s death was reported in Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, 17 years, who was shot a week ago in Umm al Fahm by the Israeli Police, WAFA collected.

Hamas believes that a ceasefire could be reached “in one or two days.” Photo Hatem Moussa / AP

Hamas is confident of an imminent ceasefire

Musa Abu Marzuq, a senior official in the Islamist Hamas movement, said late Wednesday that he anticipates a ceasefire with Israel. “in a day or two”, in the context of strong international pressure for a cessation of hostilities, which are reaching their eleventh day today.

“I believe that the efforts that are being carried out for a ceasefire they will be successful“Abu Marzuq said during an interview with the Lebanese television network Al Mayadeen.

In addition, he added that the cessation of the attacks “will start from an agreement” with Israel.

Marzuq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, also pointed out that the current talks are solely about a ceasefire and not a cessation of “resistance” and emphasized that the Islamist movement consider that he was victorious in the current escalation.

These statements coincide today with the increase in international pressure for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza.

In addition to the attempts by the United Nations, Egypt and the United States to try to mediate, this Thursday is joined by the arrival of the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, who plans to meet with Israeli and Palestinian authorities to find ways to approach positions for a truce.

In the meantime, Israel continues its war rhetoric and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted late Wednesday on continuing to attack Gaza until “achieving his goal of restoring tranquility and security” to its citizens.

With information from agencies

DB