Our correspondent said that the Israeli aircraft targeted the Salah al-Din site of the al-Qassam Brigades in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it had targeted two tunnel paths and two sites for manufacturing weapons belonging to Hamas.

The army held Hamas responsible for what is happening in Gaza, indicating that the movement will pay the price for security violations against Israel.

According to Palestinian media, the bombing targeted areas in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.