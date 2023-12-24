Israel has systematically bombed areas and territories that it had designated as safe for Palestinians, and to which it had forced Gazan civilians to flee.

A new journalistic investigation by the New York Times has in fact revealed that, in the two months since the start of the ground military operation in the Strip as a response to the Hamas attack on 7 October, the Israeli army used over 200 “highly destructive” in the areas of Gaza that Israel itself had identified as safe and to which it had encouraged Palestinian civilians to take refuge precisely because they were designated as “protected” areas.

The investigation was conducted by NYT reporters drawing on satellite images with artificial intelligence tools.

In the months in which the 208 mega-bombs were dropped, the Israeli army sometimes bombed the “safe areas” of Gaza with little advance warning of evacuation, leaving very little time for civilians to escape, what's more already trapped because unable to leave the Strip.

Specifically, these are areas such as the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip, where a large number of civilians are estimated to have taken refuge.

The devices used by the Israeli army are the MK-84 bombs, considered by experts to be some of the most destructive and dangerous bombs supplied to Western armies.

As we reported on this page with the in-depth article “Gaza no longer exists” (of which there is a broader dossier in our magazine on newsstands and digitally), in 60 days Israel dropped double the bombs dropped by the USA in Afghanistan in course of an entire year.

The 208 mega-bombs used by Israel against the “protected areas” of Gaza weigh two thousand pounds, or about 900 kilos.

Their lethality is such that the USA has never used them to date in areas densely populated by civilians.

In fact, it is estimated that these mega-bombs could be devastating due to the damage and significant collateral risks to civilians, that is, to anyone within a radius of less than one kilometer from the exact impact of the bomb on the ground.

The NYT investigation shows how the size of the craters caused by Israeli bombs in the “safe areas” of Gaza is almost exclusively compatible with MK-84 bombs.

The MK-84 bombs were supplied to Israel by the USA, which has so far sent more than 5 thousand units to the Israeli army.

To those who have criticized its actions up to now, Israel has responded that today the only possible strategy is to completely eliminate Hamas.

Whatever that means.