Among these means was the English-language “Times of Israel” newspaper, where the pictures it published showed that the Israeli bombardment flew at least 7 locations in one of the runways of Damascus airport.

In another picture, the Israeli bombing was evident in at least one location on the second runway at the airport.

Syria had previously reported that the airport was subjected to air strikes on Sunday night, which resulted in the killing of two soldiers, which put the airport out of service for a short period.

According to the official “SANA” agency, “Damascus International Airport went out of service as a result of an Israeli air aggression that targeted it and its surroundings with barrages of missiles from the northeastern direction of Lake Kinneret at about two o’clock in the morning today (…)”.

While “SANA” said that the bombing claimed the lives of two soldiers, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that 4 people were killed in the bombing.

The Observatory added that the bombing targeted a building in the vicinity of the airport, destroying parts of it.

He pointed out that the Israeli bombing targeted “sites of the Lebanese Hezbollah and pro-Iranian groups inside and around the airport, including a weapons depot.”

Later, the Ministry of Transport announced the return of Damascus International Airport to service and the resumption of flights.

However, The Times of Israel newspaper attributed to the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority a note stating that one of the two airport runways is still inoperable, while the landing area in the other has been reduced by 500 meters, making it impossible for large planes to land.

The ministry stated that “its cadres, in cooperation with the concerned authorities and institutions, have removed the damage resulting from the Israeli aggression since the dawn hours, and initiated repairs, and put the airport in service, while continuing repair operations in other damaged sites.”

In June 2022, Damascus Airport went out of service after the Israeli bombing of the landing runway prolonged, and it did not return to work until several days later.