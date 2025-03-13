03/13/2025



Israel’s army has carried out a new Bombing against the capital of Syria, Damascusas reported by Syrian media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, without for now there are information about victims.

According to the information collected by the Syrian Agency for Healthy News, the bombing has reached a residential building in DUMAR, while the Observatory, based in London and informants in the country, has indicated that Two missiles have been thrown against a building and a vehicle in the area.

Likewise, the organism has specified that the attack would have resulted in at least one dead and has affirmed that the objective would be a high position of the Palestinian Group Islamic Yihad. Emergency services are working in the area to extinguish the fire and locate possible victims.

After that, Israel’s Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, has confirmed Israeli responsibility in bombing and has affirmed that the authorities “They will not allow Syria to become a threat to the state of Israel”. “Islamist terrorism against Israel will not have immunity, either in Damascus or anywhere else,” he said.









“Where terrorist activity against Israel is organized, the radical Islamist leader to the Golani – war name of the Syrian transition president and leader of the Hayat Tahrir jihadist group Al Sham (HTS), Ahmed al Shara – will find aircraft air force aircraft (Israeli) making circles on him and attacking terrorist objectives,” he had settled in a statement.

On the other hand, the Observatory has indicated that Israeli troops have carried out in the last hours an incursion into the province of Quneitra, adjacent to the occupied Altos del Golán, including the entry of combat cars, before adding that the objective have been “military positions” on the road between Damascus and Ain al Nuriya.

He also stressed that Israeli troops have destroyed facilities in the area before retiring to their positions, one day after opening fire with heavy armament against a point in the province, in full rebound of tensions, without the Israel army having pronounced for now on these facts.

Katz himself said Tuesday from Mount Heron that Israeli troops will remain in Syria “for an indefinite time” With the declared objective of the communities of the occupied Altos of the Golán of “any threat”, in the midst of international complaints about their entry into Syrian territory and the demands from Damascus for withdrawal.

Israel has also multiplied its military incursions into Syrian territory after the fall of the regime of former president Bashar al Assad after the taking of Damascus on December 7 by jihadists and rebels headed by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), whose leader, Ahmed al Shara, is now the transition president of the country.