War on Israel, Bobo Craxi: “My sister is wrong. I’m not on the CDX’s leash, I think with my head”

The war between Israel And Hamas it also causes a dialectical “battle” to break out family. Bobo Craxi attacks his sister for Stefania. “My sister’s position contains obvious blunders. Saying “the context has changed” (compared to the 1980s when Bettino Craxi also legitimized Arafat’s armed struggle and the PLO to have a Palestinian interlocutor, ed.) does not mean ignoring the main assumption: the question persists. It is not that Palestine today – explains Bobo Craxi to Il Fatto – is a state as it was in the Road Map of the peace agreements. Palestinian weakening is not ‘the Palestinians’ fault’ and the war against Saddam. Second: Italy hasn’t done anything for a decade. I I’m not on the leash of the center-right Italian. I think with my head. And the national interest is pursued by not entering into a rift with the Arab world. Even in Europe there are different nuances. As far as we understand there is a fundamental weakness and irrelevance“.

Bobo Craxi returns to historical facts concerning the father. “When they decided to eliminate Gaddafi– reveals to Il Fatto – several governments in the Mediterranean area they denied US planes overflight that they had to eliminate the Libyan head of state (with a missile on Tripoli, ed.). They had to take a wider turn. And this denial was reported to the Colonel who had the time to escape the attack. Emissaries were sent to inform Gaddafi and those emissaries my father Bettino sent them. We are a country that lives in Mediterranean: we have an obligation to seek our own and others’ security and peace. But a reasonable political posture is mistaken for equidistance or circle-bottism. Speaking, convincing the position furthest from you does not mean sharing it. Hamas in its murderous position has condemned itself to suicide and, what is worse, to the continuation of the drama of the people of Palestine. In war you also deal with the devil“.

