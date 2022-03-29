Israeli police identified in the 27-year-old Palestinian Diaa Hamarshamilitant of Islamic Jihad, the author oftonight’s attack on Bnei Brak . The young man, who had previously worked illegally in the town near Tel Aviv, opened fire with an M-16 automatic rifle, killing five people, before being himself killed by police.

Another person is in serious condition. The person who shot was aboard a motorcycle and was “neutralized” according to the Jerusalem Post. The attack, the third in a few days in Israel, took place in the town on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, inhabited mainly by ultra-Orthodox, with a high population density and low income. A suspect also arrested.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the first gunshots were fired around 8pm local time on HaShnaim Street. One person was found killed in a car and two others on the nearby pavement. Another person was found dead on a side street of the first street on Hertzl Street. The fifth victim died after being transported to the hospital.

“Israel is facing a lethal wave of Arab terrorism”, “we will fight it with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist”. Thus the Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, after the terrorist attack this evening. Tomorrow morning the security cabinet will meet for a high-level meeting on the terrorist attacks which in one week caused 11 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense Benny Gantz promised on Twitter to use “every means” to end the wave of attacks. “We have gone through difficult times as a people and as a country, in the midst of waves of terrorism, we have always won with strength and determination and it will be so again this time. The entire security apparatus, the army, the services of the Shin Bet, the police, they will use every means to restore safety to the streets of Israel and a sense of security among the citizens, ”Gantz wrote.

Also the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbascondemned the attack: “I express condemnation of the killing of Israeli civilians this evening, stressing that the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians only leads to a deterioration of the situation. The cycle of violence demonstrates that only a global, just peace and stable is the shortest and correct way for the security and stability of the two peoples “, reads a statement released by Abbas.

In reporting the news, Times of Israel recalls that Abbas had not made any comments after the two previous attacks in Beer Sheba and Hadera in the space of a week.

HAMAS AND THE ISLAMIC JIHAD ‘CELEBRATE’ – Hamas and Islamic Jihad ‘celebrate’ the Bnei Brak attack even though it has not yet been officially claimed. “The Tel Aviv operation underlines the unity of the Palestinian people wherever they live,” Hamas leader Mushir al-Masri told the group’s radio. Today’s attack “is a foretaste of our people’s operations within the Zionist entity,” echoed Ahmad al-Mudali, a leader of the Jihad group to which the attacker belonged.

IN ISRAEL 11 DEATHS AND THREE ATTACKS IN ONE WEEK: MORE VICTIMS IN THE LAST 2 YEARS – Three attacks in one week with a total of 11 deaths. Tension is very high in Israel, where in a week there were more deaths from terrorism than 2020 and 2021 combined. Such a high toll hasn’t been recorded in a short time since 2006, when a suicide bomber blew himself up on a bus in Tel Aviv.

Tonight’s attack on Bnei Brak, in which five people were killed, follows Sunday night’s attack in Hadera, in which two border guards, both 19-year-olds, were killed. On March 22 in Beer Sheba a man killed a woman by running over her with her car and then stabbed three others to death. The perpetrators of the two Hadera and Beer Sheba attacks were Israeli Arabs linked to the Islamic State.

The Israeli authorities are also particularly concerned in view of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which this year falls in April to coincide with the Christian holiday of Easter and the Jewish holiday of Pesach. Just today, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz went to Amman for a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan focused on security during the Islamic anniversary.

Sunday night’s attack on Hadera coincided with the historic summit that brought together the foreign ministers of Israel, the United States and four Arab countries in the Negev on Sunday and Monday: Egypt, Morocco, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.