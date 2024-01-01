The Israeli High Court has rejected the law on reasonableness, the only measure adopted so far in the controversial justice reform supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The Court was split in half with eight judges voting in favor of rejection and seven against, in a historic decision that for the first time intervenes on an amendment to the Basic Law, which in Israel has a quasi-constitutional status.

The annulled provision prohibited all courts, and the High Court, from reviewing government measures based on the legal standard of reasonableness. The judicial reform divided Israel, with massive protests, before the Hamas attack on October 7 that sparked the war in Gaza. Some ministers of the Netanyhau government, the most right-wing in the history of Israel, had anticipated that they did not want to respect a possible rejection of the law on reasonableness. But this was before the outbreak of the conflict. It is not clear whether today the same ministers are ready to risk institutional conflict while the war is underway.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid says the High Court ruling “puts an end to a difficult year of conflict that tore us apart from within and led to the worst disaster in our history.”

The sentence, underlines Lapid according to what 'The Times of Israel' reports, explains that “the origin of Israel's power, the basis of Israeli strength, is our being a Jewish, democratic, liberal and law-abiding state. If the government resumes the battle in the High Court, it has learned nothing”, he concludes.