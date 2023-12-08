Israel’s blitz to free the hostages fails, but the Defense Forces (IDF) announce that “more and more Hamas militiamen are surrendering and we are killing more and more Hamas men.”. The spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Daniel Hagari in a press conference takes stock of the army’s operations in the Gaza Strip. In the last 24 hours, images have circulated of dozens and dozens of men under the control of the soldiers: according to the IDF leaders they would be militiamen. “Our troops are operating simultaneously in the heart of Hamas’ ‘centers of gravity’ in southern and northern Gaza, in Jabaliya, Shejaiya and the Khan Younis area,” Hagari says.

”We are engaged in fierce battles with Hamas terrorists, who are hiding in the tunnels. We are killing many terrorists and we see more and more terrorists surrendering in battle and handing themselves over to our forces,” he adds.

Hostages, blitz failed

In the fighting, the operation launched in the Strip to rescue hostages kidnapped by Hamas failed. Hagari explains that ”two IDF soldiers were seriously injured this evening during a blitz.

Hagari states that ”the forces raided a Hamas headquarters and eliminated the terrorists who had taken part in the kidnapping and detention of the hostages. No hostages were saved in this operation”. The IDF spokesperson announced that ”the families of the wounded soldiers have been informed”.

In the same hours, the al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that several hostages “were killed or injured” in the new Israeli attacks. In a note, the militants say that “barbaric raids on some parts of Gaza City” have caused casualties among the hostages. In the same note they claim responsibility for launching rockets against Tel Aviv “in response to the massacres committed against civilians”.