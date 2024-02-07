“I will think about the thousands of children killed in Gaza” for the rest of my life. This is what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his meeting today February 7 with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, according to what Channel 13 reports.

Blinken said he was “shocked by October 7th” and “committed to preventing it from happening again.” But at the same time, he added, the fact is that “entire families who are not connected to Hamas are being affected.” Netanyahu responded that the fault lies with Hamas which operates covertly among civilians.

Blinken-Netanyahu meeting

The meeting between Blinken and Netanyahu “discussed new efforts to secure the release of all hostages remaining in Hamas hands and the importance of increasing the amount of humanitarian assistance reaching displaced civilians across Gaza,” he said. known the State Department.

“There is still a lot of work to do” to reach an agreement that would see the release of the hostages in Gaza. “But we are very focused on doing this work and hopefully being able to resume the hostage release that was halted many months ago,” Blinken said in a statement ahead of his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, underlining that the United States and Israel are studying Hamas' proposal “intensively”.

For his part, Herzog noted that the new visit of the US Secretary of State to Tel Aviv “comes at a crucial moment in the conflict. We desire and pray for the immediate release of our hostages – he added – we want to see them return as soon as possible “.

Former hostages ask for kidnapped release: “They are in Netanyahu's hands”

Meanwhile, the pressure from the former hostages on Netanyahu continues in Israel. “I turn to you, Netanyahu, their fate is in your hands,” said former hostage Adina Moshe who held a press conference this evening together with four other women freed from Hamas captivity.

“Generations of Israelis have grown up with the idea that we will always try to save the lives of Jews,” said Aloni Cunio, freed with her two children but who left her husband David in Gaza. “The price is high, it tightens the stomach, but if we don't do it, it will forever be a stain on Israel,” she added, imploring an agreement to free the hostages. “But do you know what it means to stay there even for just one hour?”, she said through tears to sixteen-year-old Sahar Calderon, saying she wanted to hug her father Ofer again as soon as possible, who is still a hostage in Gaza.