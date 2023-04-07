Israel blamed the Islamist movement Hamas for the attack with 34 rockets fired this Thursday (6) against its territory from Lebanon, the biggest that the country has suffered in 17 years.

“We assume that the [o grupo xiita libanês] Hezbollah was aware, because they control everything that happens in southern Lebanon,” said Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, who revealed that Israel is also investigating whether there is Iranian involvement in the attack.

The launch of at least 34 rockets towards Israel represents the biggest such attack on the country since 2006, when Israeli troops fought a month-long war with Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group.

Of the total number of projectiles fired, 25 were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system, five hit the ground, and the fate of the remaining four is still unknown.

At least two Israelis were wounded by shrapnel, and some shops in the border region were severely damaged.

So far, the Israeli army has not responded to the attack, the spokesman said, noting that the reaction will be decided at a meeting of the security cabinet.

“We are preparing on all borders, both in Gaza and in the north,” explained the spokesperson.

He also said that the army links Lebanon’s attack to incidents in recent days in Jerusalem, where police clashed with Palestinian worshipers on the Esplanade of the Mosques on Wednesday (5), and in the Gaza Strip, from where militiamen launched more than 15 projectiles between Wednesday and Thursday.

Clashes on the Esplanade of the Mosques began in the early hours of Wednesday morning and resulted in more than 30 Palestinians being injured and around 350 arrested.

Shortly after, and after images of fierce Israeli police repression inside the mosque were released, Gaza militias launched two rounds of rockets. Afterwards, Israel retaliated with bombings against targets of Hamas, which governs the enclave and which it holds responsible for any hostilities there.