Israel | Biden told Netanyahu that he supports a compromise on the disputed legislative package

President of the United States Joe Biden has said the prime minister of Israel Benjamin to Netanyahu that it supports a compromise on the controversial package of laws that would reduce the power of Israel’s Supreme Court, the White House informs.

Biden spoke with Netanyahu by phone on Sunday. The president is reported to have said that the reforms must respect the basic values ​​of democracy.

The law reform planned by Netanyahu’s right-wing government has led to protests in the country, which have already lasted 11 weeks straight. Protesters fear that the reforms pushed by the government would increase the power of politicians over the judiciary and be a threat to democracy.

With the legal reforms, the legislators could, for example, overturn the decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority.

Opponents of the legal package have accused Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, of trying to take advantage of the reform so that he could overturn his possible conviction. The prime minister has denied the accusations.

On the ground the Israeli president, concerned about the growing disagreements Isaac Herzog proposed a compromise solution on Wednesday, which was rejected by the government.

According to a White House statement, Biden told Netanyahu that the principles of democracy are a “hallmark” of the US-Israel relationship.

“The president offered support for ongoing efforts to find a compromise on proposed legal reforms that would align with these fundamental principles,” the statement said.

Biden was said to have told Netanyahu that significant reforms should be made with the broadest possible support of the people.