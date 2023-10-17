US President Joe Biden leaves for the Middle East, Jordan cancels summit with White House leader. The event was canceled after the attack on a hospital in Gaza, with hundreds of deaths. Israel responds to the accusations for the massacre by pointing the finger at Islamic Jihad, which allegedly hit the hospital with a rocket launched to hit targets in Israel.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning over the “hospital massacre”. We proclaim “three days of mourning and flags at half-mast for the martyrs of the Baptist Hospital massacre and all the martyrs of the people,” Abbas said, withdrawing from the meeting scheduled in Amman. In the capital of Jordan, in the same hours, the attack on the Israeli embassy began, repelled with widespread use of tear gas.

Biden took off on Air Force One and shortly afterwards the official communication arrived from Jordan: the summit in which the leaders of the USA, Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority were supposed to take part was cancelled. “There is no reason to do anything else right now other than stop this war,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Al Jazeera. “There is no benefit to anyone right now by holding a summit.”

Biden, expected in Tel Aviv in Israel, was supposed to reach Jordan on the afternoon of October 18. The trip will be postponed, also considering the mourning proclaimed by Abbas: “The president sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the Gaza hospital explosion and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He looks forward to consulting soon in person with the leaders and agrees to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them in the coming days,” the White House said.