Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu win the elections held in Israel today and reaches out to the majority with its ultra-Orthodox and far-right partners with 54-53 seats, according to the exit polls published at the closing of the polling stations.

The right-wing party Yamina de Naftali Benet get between 7 and 8 seats and his possible support would allow Netanyahu form government by exceeding the majority of 61 seats of the 120 that make up the Israeli Parliament (Knesset).

Netanyahu’s main rival, Yesh Atid’s centrist Yair Lapid would win between 16 and 18 seats, and the Labor Party came back with 7 seats.

The centrist Blue and White Beny Gantz, and the leftist Meretz, struggling to pass the electoral threshold, they would win between 7-8 and 6-7 seats, respectively.

The Arab United List would lose seats to 8 or 9 deputies; and the Islamist Raam, who broke away from the coalition, does not exceed the electoral threshold.

The far-right and secular Israel Nuestro Hogar, led by Avigdor Liberman, and opposed to negotiating with Netanyahu, it would get a representation of between 6 and 8 deputies.

The Religious Zionist Party, which has pledged its support for a Netanyahu Executive, gets between 6 and 7 deputies.

Guideón Saar, a former Likud member, who was released in these elections with a newly created Nueva Esperanza formation to unseat Netanyahu, enters Parliament with between 5 and 6 seats.

The official partial results will be published throughout the night, but the electoral commission could announce the final results on Friday, the eve of the start of Passover.

Israelis experienced the fourth episode of a two-year electoral saga on the future of the prime minister on Tuesday, in turn tried for “corruption” and architect of an intense anticovid vaccination campaign.

In favor or oppossing

For or against “Bibi”? as Netanyahu is called in Israel. This remains the big question of this political soap opera. But, in this fourth episode, the actors changed.

General Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s rival in the previous three hard-fought elections, lost popularity after reaching a pact last spring with his old enemy to form an “emergency” government in the face of the pandemic.

This national union government imploded in December, and soon after, Netanyahu launched an intense vaccination campaign thanks to an agreement with the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

In fact, Netanyahu, 71, of which the last 12 spent in power, focused his campaign on the success of vaccination in Israel, where almost 50% of the population received the two doses, or almost two-thirds of the voters.

“I hope they are the last elections,” Netanyahu said after voting in Jerusalem, hoping that the country could emerge from the political blockade.

This time, his main rivals were the centrist Lapid, Gideon Saar, ex-member of Netanyahu’s formation, and Bennett, followed by a dozen parties.

“There are only two options here: okay Yesh Atid [su partido] gain strength, well we will have a dark, racist and homophobic government, “said Lapid when casting his vote in Tel Aviv.

To reach a majority of 61 deputies and form a government, Netanyahu indeed hopes to ally himself with the religious right but also, for the first time, with the extreme right.

And Lapid has an agreement with parties of the left and center, but also with a part of the right disappointed with the prime minister.

Faced with the trump card of vaccination used by Netanyahu, the opposition used the argument of the trial against the prime minister for “corruption”, “embezzlement” and “abuse of power”, which began a few months ago and fuels a movement of protests in across the country for 39 weeks.

On Saturday night, thousands of people gathered again in Jerusalem shouting “Yalla (come on), get out Bibi” or “Bye Bye Bibi” (Goodbye Bibi).

Almost three hours before polling stations closed, a rocket was launched from the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, a wide region where Netanyahu was then located.

An army spokeswoman told AFP that this rocket, the first launched towards Israel since the end of January, landed on a vacant lot.

Shortly before the September 2019 elections, the Islamic Jihad – Gaza’s second armed movement – fired a rocket in the direction of a Netanyahu rally in Israel, which led to a deadly armed escalation two months later.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB