Israel | Benjamin Netanyahu staged the world’s fastest vaccination program in Israel: Yet his long reign may now come to an end

“Netanyahu rides on a successful vaccine campaign,” says researcher Micky Drill.

Jerusalem

Israel will hold its fourth parliamentary elections in less than two years on Tuesday. The situation has remained the same from one election to another: the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against others.

Netanyahu, 71, is the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history. His first term was already in 1996-1999. He returned to power in 2009 and has led Israel ever since.

“Netanyahu has been prime minister for almost a total of 16 years. It is a quarter of the entire period of Israel’s independence and is already beginning to resemble a dictatorship, ”says the psychologist Ronny Madmon, 54.

Psychologist Ronny Madmon opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.­

Madmon shares his political views on social media and has been involved in a couple of Saturday anti-Netanyahu demonstrations near the Prime Minister’s Office in downtown Jerusalem for 40 weeks.

The maximum number of protesters during the evening was 14,000-15,000.

People have been demonstrating in the square next to Netanyahu’s apartment every Saturday for 40 weeks. Another Saturday at five o’clock was a few dozen people present.­

Dekel Gilad and Eyal Naol often take part in demonstrations every Saturday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They plan to vote for Labor Merav Michael, the only woman among the party leaders.­

According to Madmon, “Bibi” Netanyahu does not take responsibility for his past deeds.

“In the 1990s,‘ Bibi ’himself advocated delimiting the prime minister’s terms. Another example is the settlements he once advocated for the removal of Palestinian territory from Gaza. Now he is collecting right-wing votes by building them in the Palestinian Territories in the West Bank. ”

Parties support surveys predict the end of the long reign of Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party, but the situation is tight and political alliances could change the situation.

Traditional election themes, security and the Palestinian question, have been left behind due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a population of nine million, Israel has vaccinated a larger part of its population than any other country of significant size, about 60 percent.

“Netanyahu rides on a successful vaccine campaign. He also reminds him that he is in favor of peace, ”the project manager Micky Drill He says of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, which follows Israeli policy.

Advocating for peace refers to Netanyahu’s recent relations with four Arab states – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

However, Netanyahu has not changed his stern attitude towards Palestine. He has proposed an occupation The annexation of the West Bank to Israel and has long advocated the construction of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Under the election, construction has accelerated further.

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza have also not been able to benefit from Israel’s record-breaking vaccination program.

Political scientists find clear reasons for Netanyahu’s long reign.

“Netanyahu is a good speaker. He makes it clear that only he can save Israel and save a life, ”Drill says.

Director for the Middle East Ofer Zalzberg Herbert C. Kelman of the Conflict Research Institute considers Netanyahu to be the most qualified politician in the country.

“He understands Israeli society best. He has been able to get the ultra-Orthodox and Arabs into his coalition. ”

According to Zalzberg, the election will be a vote of confidence in Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister has long been overshadowed litigation, where he is accused of corruption and fraud. It is about accepting large donations and promising political interests to the newspaper publisher in return for positive publicity.

The trial began last May. Its sessions have been postponed over the election and will resume in early May.

In Israel a dental nurse from Lapua who has lived half his life Mirva Mäki, 58, has voted for Likud, led by Netanyahu, in previous elections. This time the decision is yet to be made.

Mäki has the right to vote, as he has dual Finnish and Israeli citizenship.

“I think‘ Bibi ’has taken good care of vaccine matters. He paid more for the vaccines than the others and was quick to do so. I have been vaccinated twice and it does not hurt to provide my vaccination information. It would be more of a nuisance if someone gave up private e-mails, for example, ”says Mäki.

The hill is also not hampered by Netanyahu’s corruption charges.

“It is not yet known what is true and what is not. Every politician has their own skeletons. ”

On the other hand, Mäki wonders if Netanyahu has been in the lead for too long: “There could already be someone else.”

Fruit merchant Sadok Sasson will vote for Benjamin Netanyahu, Mirva Hill is still considering.­

Strongly Netanyahu has a fruit merchant living in Jerusalem Sadok Sasson, 67. He learned the Finnish language in Kerava, and his wife Irma is from Finland.

“The economy is in good shape and vaccinations were more successful than in Europe,” Sasson reiterates the reasons for his voting decision.

I am in power has in vain been expected to change many times in the past, most recently in the last elections in March 2020. After that, the leader of the Blue and White Party was appointed the formation of the government Benny Gantz.

The coronavirus pandemic had just erupted at the time, and Gantz formed an emergency government with Netanyahu, which received more than 70 out of a total of 120 members of parliament, the Knesset.

Netanyahu continued as prime minister, but under the agreement he was to hand over the prime minister’s seat to defense minister Gantz in the fall of 2021. Last December, however, the Knesset failed to agree on a state budget, which required new parliamentary elections by law.

The agreement with Netanyahu collapsed the popularity of the Gantzi party, as many had voted for Gantz specifically as a substitute for Netanyahu.

“Benny to the Knesset or Bibi Forever,” Benny Gantz read in a large election ad in Hebrew in Tel Aviv on Sunday.­

Israel the complexity of party politics is already reflected in the number of parties. There are a total of 16 different parties in the Knesset, although the country’s voting threshold is 3.25 percent. Even four or five small parties are still in danger of falling below the limit, and then the situation may change.

It is largely a matter of personal elections, as there are no major differences in the policies pursued by the main candidates. Netanyahu conducts surveys of candidates ’personal popularity.

For the first time ever, there will be three notable right-wing candidates in the election: Netanyahu, New Hope Gideon Sa’ar and the Yamina party Naphtali Bennett.

A supporter poured an alcoholic beverage into Gideon Sa’ar’s mouth at this campaign ceremony in Tel Aviv last Wednesday. Sa’ar founded the New Hope party after losing Benjamin Netanyahu to the Likud party leadership battle.­

Netanyahu’s third main opponent, Yesh Atid party leader, journalist and TV face Yair Lapid located in the center. Sa’ar and Lapid oppose Netanyahu, but Bennett tactically and is careful not to settle on either side.

Netanyahu needs a majority behind it, at least 61 MPs. It will likely require a coalition with Likud, Yamina, and either Arab party.

Netanyahu has been good at forming alliances, and that is one of the secrets of his long reign. Now he has turned his attention especially to the Arabs. Israeli politics has seen a lot of jacket turns and half-shifts, so alliances can change in government negotiations.