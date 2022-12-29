Israel | Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power: Israel gets the most right-wing government coalition in its history

The new government coalition includes religious extremists as well as extreme right-wingers.

in Israel veteran politician Benjamin Netanyahu returns as prime minister again. He will present his new government to parliament, the Knesset, today. The vote on the formation of the government will take place in the plenary session of the Knesset at 11 a.m. Finnish time.

Under Netanyahu’s leadership, Israel will have the most right-wing government coalition in its history. The new government coalition includes religious extremists as well as extreme right-wingers.

The coalition led by Netanyahu won a clear majority in the Knesset in the parliamentary elections held at the beginning of November.

Netanyahu will continue the policy of expanding Jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank, his Likud party said yesterday. The incoming government has sparked fears of a military escalation in the occupied West Bank amid the region’s worst violence in 20 years.

“The government aims to strengthen the security forces and supports the soldiers and police to fight and defeat terrorism,” said the Likud party in its statement.

The statement was released as Netanyahu revealed that he had appointed the former general by Yoav Galant as the new defense minister. Galant is also a member of the Likud party and a close supporter of Netanyahu. Galant has also held various ministerial portfolios in Netanyahu’s previous governments.