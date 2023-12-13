WSJ: Israeli military began flooding Hamas tunnels under the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has begun pumping water into the tunnels of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas under the Gaza Strip. That Israel has begun to flood the tunnels, reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing US officials briefed on the operations of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

It is noted that the ongoing attempt to flood the tunnels with water from the Mediterranean Sea is one of several methods Israel is using to try to clear and destroy them. The operation is likely to take several weeks, the newspaper's sources said.

However, some officials in US President Joe Biden's administration are concerned that using seawater may be ineffective and could jeopardize fresh water supplies in the enclave.

A spokesman for Israel's defense minister declined to comment, saying operations in the tunnel were classified.

Earlier, the head of the Israeli defense ministry, Yoav Galant, said that Hamas is on the verge of collapse. He added that the IDF is approaching a turning point in the operation in the northern Gaza Strip. The minister said that the Israeli military was taking control of the last strongholds of the movement in the north of the enclave.