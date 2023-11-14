Israel begins ‘targeted strike operation’ against Hamas at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

The Israeli army launched “a targeted attack operation” against Hamas in the Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night. The army reports this a message on Xthe former Twitter.

“Based on intelligence information and an operational need, IDF forces are conducting a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specific area of ​​Shifa Hospital,” the message said.

The United Nations estimates that at least 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians are trapped in the hospital, unable to escape due to the heavy fighting. The director of Al Shifa Hospital said on Tuesday that at least 179 bodies have been buried in a mass grave at the hospital, including seven premature babies who could no longer be kept alive due to power cuts.

The Israeli army writes on in Gaza. “The IDF forces are composed of medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specific training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the aim of ensuring no harm to civilians.”

The American White House announced on Tuesday, based on information from its own intelligence services, that there is indeed a Hamas command post under the Al Shifa hospital, calling this a war crime.