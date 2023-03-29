The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, started this Tuesday (28) a “dialogue meeting” between ruling and opposition parties on the judicial reform that divides the country, promoted by the conservative prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“After about an hour and a half, the meeting, which took place in a positive atmosphere, ended,” the presidential office announced on Tuesday night. “President Isaac Herzog will continue the series of meetings tomorrow.”

This first “dialogue meeting” took place at Herzog’s residence, between delegations from the ruling coalition and the opposition National Unity Party and Yesh Atid, according to the statement.

The two main leaders of these centrist opposition parties, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz respectively, had previously said they were willing to participate in discussions under Herzog’s umbrella.

However, both warned against any maneuver by Netanyahu, who put his judicial reform project on “pause” yesterday, in the face of the wave of protests that have shaken Israel since January, which have paralyzed hospitals, airports and other services in recent days.

“When there is a possibility of preventing civil war through dialogue, as prime minister I pause for dialogue,” declared the prime minister in a televised speech.

The United States, a traditional ally of Israel, welcomed the decision but insisted on abandoning the project. “Like many strong supporters of Israel, I am very concerned. They cannot go down that path, and I have made that clear,” said President Joe Biden.

– ‘crushing defeat’ –

Netanyahu expressed his willingness to “give dialogue an opportunity” to get a text approved with greater consensus in the parliamentary session that will start on April 30.

The announcement marked a reversal in the attitude of the head of government, who on Sunday dismissed his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for advocating in favor of that same decision to interrupt the process.

Likud (right), Netanyahu’s party, confirmed participation in the dialogue at Herzog’s residence, but it is not yet known whether representatives of his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies are also participating.

The opposition parties warned that they would “immediately” abandon the negotiation if the government sent to Parliament one of the most controversial measures of the reform, on the composition of the commission that appoints judges.

For some analysts, Netanyahu’s move is a move to get off the ropes. The prime minister “knew how to transform, with beautiful words, a crushing defeat into a draw”, wrote Nahum Bernea, editorialist of the daily Yediot Aharonot.

“It doesn’t matter what he says or does, it seems to me that he doesn’t enjoy much confidence, not even among the thousands of right-wing demonstrators yesterday,” he added, referring to the first counter-demonstration called on Monday in Jerusalem by supporters of the remodeling.

The government claims that the reform aims to rebalance powers, giving greater responsibilities to Parliament at the expense of the Supreme Court, which it considers politicized.

Its opponents argue, on the contrary, that the reform compromises the independence of the judiciary and risks opening the door to an authoritarian path.

– No turning back –

The crisis has revealed deep divisions in Netanyahu’s shaky coalition. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted on Twitter yesterday that “there will be no going back” on judicial reform.

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, called on his supporters to demonstrate in favor of the reforms.

Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party revealed on Monday that the decision to postpone the process of approving the reform includes an agreement to expand its portfolio, following threats to resign if the project is suspended.

Political journalist Yosi Verter wrote in the leftist daily Haaretz that the pause was “a victory for the demonstrators, but the one who really broke and trampled (the prime minister) was Itamar Ben Gvir”.

The crisis affected the coalition’s image in the eyes of Israeli public opinion, three months after it came to power. A poll carried out by Channel 12 predicted that the government would lose its majority in the 120-seat parliament if new elections were held.