Israel begins lifting the restrictions of its third closure

On Sunday morning, Israel began lifting the restrictions of its third closure that it imposed more than a month ago to control the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The gradual easing of restrictions began with the abolition of the ban on leaving the house for a distance of more than a kilometer, and the reopening of workplaces that do not receive the public, shops on the condition that they receive customers separately, as well as nature reserves, national parks, and guest rooms, provided that the guests are of the same family.

Last night, government members approved the extension of restrictions imposed on the education system until the morning of Tuesday. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the government will meet at 5 pm to discuss a plan to reopen the education system. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that travel outside the country will not be allowed anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the Military Intelligence Service warned of the consequences of lifting the preventive restrictions and the continued spread of the British strain in the country, and a report indicated that this could lead to a drastic rise in the epidemic curve and an increase in the burden on the medical staff.

Starting this morning, every Israeli who went outside the country before the 25th of last month is allowed to return to Israel from any country in the world without obtaining permission from the Exceptions Committee, provided that he underwent a corona test with a negative result seventy-two hours or less before arrival. . Upon return, travelers will be transferred to quarantine hotels without any exemption.