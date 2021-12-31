Home page politics

divide

A woman receives the fourth dose of the corona vaccine in Ramat Gan, Israel. © Gideon Markowicz / JINI / XinHua / dpa

Israel has started fourth vaccinations against the coronavirus for people with immunodeficiency. The Schiba Hospital near Tel Aviv announced that the first patients with lung and heart transplants were vaccinated on Friday morning.

Tel Aviv – The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Nachman Asch, announced on Thursday evening that only people with immunodeficiency should receive a fourth dose of the corona vaccine for the time being.

On Friday, the ministry also announced that Asch would also generally approve the allocation of the fourth vaccination in care facilities for the elderly. The background is the fear of outbreaks in these facilities and the danger to the health and life of the residents. Employees in old people’s homes could also receive the fourth vaccination if they so desired, it said.

In view of the rapid spread of the Omikron variant, a panel of experts had previously recommended vaccinating people over 60 and medical staff for the fourth time in addition to immunocompromised people. Asch said he was not yet convinced that this was already necessary. But you weigh up the next steps every day.

The Schiba Hospital started a study on Monday for the fourth vaccination against the coronavirus with the vaccine from Pfizer / Biontech. Israel has already passed the fourth corona wave, but the number of infections has risen massively again recently.

more on the subject Criticism of Spahn’s demand for vaccination centers from Lower Saxony USA: Corona vaccination requirements for millions of employees Grimm-Benne calls for the use of booster vaccinations

Only around 60 percent of the 9.4 million Israelis are still considered fully vaccinated. These are twice vaccinated up to 6 months after the second vaccination and people with booster vaccination. 31 percent of the population are not vaccinated at all, with nine percent the vaccination has already expired. dpa