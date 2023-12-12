WSJ: Israeli military pumps seawater into Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has begun pumping seawater into a system of underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip. About it reported American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing US officials.

According to the Israeli military, this network of tunnels is used by militants of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. It is clarified that the operation to flood the tunnels may take several weeks. According to the WSJ, this is one of the methods aimed at destroying the Hamas infrastructure.

On Monday, December 11, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that northern Gaza is at a “turning point.” Hamas strongholds are “on the verge of collapse,” he said.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised not to allow Hamas or Fatah (Palestine National Liberation Movement) to rule the Gaza Strip.