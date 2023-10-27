IDF: Israel has begun expanding its operation in the Gaza Strip

Israel has begun expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. This is reported by TASS citing Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari.

“We have increased the pace of attacks on the Gaza Strip. Our Air Force attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure. “, an IDF spokesman said.

According to him, in addition to this, Israeli forces have expanded the scope of the ground operation. He explained that this should help them achieve all their goals.

Earlier, Speaker Avichai Adri said that Israel has imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and is ready to launch a ground operation against Hamas in the region. He said Israel would enter the next phase of the war at a “time of its choosing,” which Adri did not specify.