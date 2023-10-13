Friday, October 13, 2023, 8:27 p.m.



The Israeli Defense Forces have launched a “widespread” attack on numerous Hamas facilities in Gaza. The explosions, which illuminate the night along the entire border, began around eight in the afternoon, Spanish time, and would be Israel’s response to the bombings carried out this Friday by the Islamist militia on Tel Aviv and other points of the country like the city of Askhelion.

While waiting for a military spokesperson to appear, the information is still confusing. According to some media, this very considerable attack is not part of the ground offensive that the Netanyahu Government is willing to order imminently on the other side of the Strip. Other sources believe, on the contrary, that it is the prologue of the incursion and would be focused on ending Hamas resistance points.

Prior to these events, Israeli troops have carried out a series of “localized” raids in Gaza. The army itself has explained that such operations sought to locate and recover groups of hostages in the hands of the militiamen. The raids have been carried out by infantry forces and tank crews. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Defense Forces, has reported that these units have thwarted squadrons of anti-tank guided missiles that sought to infiltrate Israeli territory.