The Israel Defense Forces said this Wednesday (Nov 1, 2023) that they had positioned boats with missiles in the Red Sea area, south of the country. At the X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli military stated that the measure was taken after a “assessment of the situation” which seeks to reinforce the region’s defense. On Tuesday (Oct 31), Israel shot down one “aerial target” near Eilat, an Israeli city on the Red Sea. According to the Defense Forces from the country, “there was no threat or risk to civilians”. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. See images of ships in the Red Sea released by the Israel Defense Forces: