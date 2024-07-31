Israel beefs up Olympic security after Hamas leader’s killing

Israeli secret services have increased security for athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, reports Ynet.

The decision was made after the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh. “The Israeli delegation to the Olympics could become the target of revenge, we are in a special situation,” security officials said. Additional security will protect the delegation members in and outside the Olympic Village.

Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed on the night of July 31. The organization confirmed his death, calling the attack treacherous.

Israeli athletes are competing at the Paris Games without restrictions. At the same time, Russians were allowed to participate in the tournament as individual neutral athletes and in the amount of 15 people.