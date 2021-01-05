The Israeli Ministry of Health has approved the use of the Moderna vaccine in the country, according to website American company.

It is indicated that Israel has become the third country in the world after the United States and Canada to approve the drug.

Tel Aviv has requested 6 million doses of the vaccine, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in January.

We will remind, since December 20 in Israel, there is a mass vaccination with the antioxidant drug Pfizer, which received more than 1.2 million residents of the country.

At the end of December, the third lockdown since the start of the pandemic began to operate in Israel. Residents are prohibited from moving further than a kilometer from their homes, as well as from visiting and visiting relatives. Non-grocery stores have been closed, leisure activities have been canceled, and public transport has been partially restricted.

We add that the Israeli Ministry of Health will start issuing electronic “green passports” to citizens of the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus from January 17.