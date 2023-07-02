The Israelis prevailed after 122′ with clean sheets thanks to eleven-metre goals by Cohen, Gandelman, Khalaili and Gloukh. First time among the top four in Europe for Israeli children, almost certain of the pass for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Adrian Seu

Israel and Spain first semi-finalists of the Under 21 European Championship. Georgia and Switzerland eliminated.

Israel-Georgia 4-3 on penaltiesA very tight match in Tbilisi for the first quarter-final of the U21 European Championships, with a final party for Israel. Penalty kicks are needed to determine the winner, after 122′ of Georgian territorial supremacy (and a woodwork for the Israelis). The most accurate from eleven meters are the boys from Luzon, who lead the Israeli team to a continental semi-final for the first time in history. For Georgia, the errors of Gagua and Khvadagiani are fatal. The joy for Israel is double, because if at least one of England and France qualifies, the qualification for the next Paris Olympics will also be automatic.

Georgian diesel — Svanadze's Georgia proposes the same system that earned them victory in group A, based on a compact defense and quick counterattacks, while Israel focuses on ball control and block attacks as usual. The Israelis certainly did better in the first 45′, despite bad aim and two errors in the Georgian area that screamed for revenge. The Luzon team tries to break through with Turgeman centrally, but doesn't disdain even personal initiatives and attempts from distance (four in the first 15′). Among the most on the ball Gloukh, who engages Mamardashvili with two attempts from outside, while the hosts travel on the cues of Davitashvili and Tsitashvili, protagonists of all the offensive actions of the hosts starting from the goal disallowed by Gocholeishvili in the first half because son of a cross with the ball over the baseline. The match picks up in the second half, started by a post in the Georgian area after a carom between Gandelman and Sazonov. Once the fear has passed, the Georgian response is entrusted to Tsitashvili, while the hosts overturn the inertia by placing themselves permanently in the Israeli half.

penalty party — The Luzon team made themselves dangerous on the counterattack by slamming on an impeccable Mamardashvili, but it was Georgia who sought (and came close) to victory with the greatest tenacity. He comes close with the usual Tsitashvili and with a header from Kalandadze, until the referee is forced to decree extra time after 96′ of play at a fast pace. Few emotions in the extra time despite the generosity and efforts of the hosts, among which an excellent Azarov stands out. So it is the penalties that decide, which reward Israel thanks to the centers of Cohen, Gandelman, Lhalaili and Gloukh. The landlords instead pay for the tiraccio of Gagua (in the arms of (Peretz) and the post of Khvadagiani. But Georgia still retains a small hope of qualifying for the Olympics in case of passage to the semifinals by France and England.

Spain-Switzerland 2-1It didn't go to penalties, but extra time was still needed in the second quarter-final scheduled in Bucharest. Spain prevails, as predicted, but Switzerland holds up admirably. Denia's team starts contracted and struggles to find space in the compact 4-4-2 rival, but after about twenty minutes the balance clearly starts to lean on the side of the Iberians. Sancet and Baena take the reins of the maneuver and allow Spain to move close to the Swiss area despite the opportunities arriving with a dropper: Baena and above all Gomez the clearest ones of the first 45′, with Saipi pardoned in both circumstances. The baby Roja grows further in the second half, when the level of Rodri and above all of Abel Ruiz also rises, who deserves the credit for packing a golden assist in the 68th minute for Gomez's 1-0, author of a precise low shot on the first post. The reaction of the Swiss was timid, but they caught the unexpected equalizer on the first and only real occasion, in the 91st minute, thanks to a nap from the Iberian defense and a perfect insertion of Amdouni on a cue from Von Moos. The Basel centre-forward frightened a Spain that felt the blow for about ten minutes, but found the strength to push again thanks to the freshness of the new entrants. After two clear goals from Victor Gomez and Abel Ruiz, in the 103rd minute it was Miranda who found the winning shot with the decisive deflection of a Swiss defender, just enough for Spain to conquer its eleventh continental semi-final, the fourth in a row. The winner of the clash between France and Ukraine awaits her.