Israel announced this Friday that it “temporarily” approved the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip one of its crossing points, with the aim of decongesting Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

“The cabinet temporarily approved the unloading of trucks from the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing point instead of forwarding them to Rafah,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

“The cabinet decision specifies that only humanitarian aid from Egypt will be delivered to Gaza in this way”he added.

Kerem Shalom, in southern Israel near Egypt, already serves as a checkpoint for aid trucks heading to the Palestinian Strip, but Once checked, they have to cross through the Rafah crossing, which causes “great congestion” there. according to the Israeli Government statement.

“Israel committed – with the United States – to transfer two hundred trucks a day of food and humanitarian aid from Egypt to the civilian population of Gaza,” he recalled.

But the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, has capacity for only one hundred trucks a day, which “prevented the implementation of the agreement between Israel and the United States,” added Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Executive.

“The temporary measure of unloading the trucks on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, instead of having them return to Rafah,” seeks to expedite the entry of aid in compliance with that commitment, according to the statement.

"The United States is committed to paying for the Rafah crossing upgrade as soon as possible," he added.

“The United States is committed to paying for the Rafah crossing upgrade as soon as possible,” he added.

Rafah concentrates many of the nearly 1.8 million displaced Gazans within the Strip, around 80 percent of the Strip's population, with a serious humanitarian crisis, due to Israel's military offensive in the coastal enclave.

On October 7, the Islamist group Hamas launched an attack against Israel that caused more than 1,200 deaths and nearly 240 kidnapped people who were taken to Gaza.

Israel declared a state of war and began a military operation by air, land and sea in the Palestinian enclave, where there are already nearly 18,800 dead and more than 50,800 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas.

Israel declared dead 20 of those kidnapped still in Gaza since the Hamas attack in October, while it continues its military offensive in the Palestinian Strip to try to free those who remain alive after having rescued three bodies in recent days.

The development of the offensive against the Islamist group Hamas is precisely the focus of the visit to Israel of the American National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, who today met with the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, and the Palestinian, Mahmoud Abbas.

While in the Palestinian enclave the number of victims continues to increase daily, most of them civilians, with some 18,800 dead and more than 51,000 injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE