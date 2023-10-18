US President Joe Biden announced this Wednesday that Israel accepted the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, something that until now was opposed in retaliation for the brutal Hamas attack on October 7 that started the current war.

“Israel agreed that humanitarian assistance may begin to move from Egypt to Gaza,” Biden said in a statement at the final part of his visit to Israel.

More than a hundred containers of humanitarian aid are waiting at the Rafah crossing – the only one in the Gaza Strip that is not controlled by Israel and that links it with the Egyptian Sinai – for the Israeli Government to give its approval for them to enter the punished enclave.

“We are working in close cooperation with the Government of Egypt, the United Nations and its agencies, such as the World Food Program, and other partners in the region to get the trucks across the border as soon as possible,” Biden said.

The president also announced an aid fund of 100 million dollars in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and the occupied West Bank, in support of more than a million people displaced by the conflict.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

“The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine and shelter,” said the American leader.

After Biden’s statements, The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that “Israel will not prevent humanitarian assistance from Egypt, as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the south of the Gaza Strip.”

“As long as these supplies do not reach Hamas. They will be prevented from reaching Hamas,” says a statement released by the prime minister’s office, after a meeting of his war cabinet, which hours before also met with Biden.

After eleven days of frontally opposing the entry of basic humanitarian aid from Egypt, Israel made that concession Wednesday “in light of broad and vital American support for the war effort, and at the request of the president.”

Humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip parked in front of the Rafah border gate, Egypt.

However, Israel’s war cabinet clarified that it “will not allow any humanitarian assistance from its territory to the Gaza Strip.” as long as the captives are not returned.”

“Israel demands Red Cross visits to our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand,” the statement added.

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are evacuated in the south of the Strip, where supplies of drinking water and food are scarce in the midst of intense Israeli bombings in twelve days of war, which have left more than 3,400 dead in the enclave and at least 11,000 injured.

The brutal attack by Hamas on October 7 in Israel, which started the war, caused some 1,400 deaths on the Israeli side.

Palestinians evacuate to the south of the Gaza Strip.

During his meeting with Netanyahu this Wednesday, Biden stated that the release of the hostages was the “highest priority.” Israeli authorities claim that 199 people were captured during the Hamas incursion into their territory.

The Islamist movement claims that between “200 and 250” hostages are detained in the Strip and that 22 of them died in Israeli bombings against the enclave.

The US leader also announced that he will ask for “unprecedented” aid for Israel in Congress throughout the week. and advised the Jewish State to avoid the “mistakes” made by Washington after the attacks of September 11, 2011 due to “rage.”

“I ask you that while you feel that anger, do not let yourself be consumed by it. After September 11, in the United States we felt anger. And while we sought justice and obtained justice, we also made mistakes,” he warned.

Biden went on to say that the current war, sparked by Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel, reinforced his support for a two-state solution, one Israeli and the other Palestinian.

Biden talks about attack on hospital in Gaza

The US president also blamed this Wednesday on an “out of control rocket” fired by a “terrorist group” the bombing that left hundreds dead in a Gaza hospital on Tuesday.

“Based on the information we have so far, it appears that (the impact) was caused by an out-of-control rocket launched by a terrorist group from Gaza,” Biden declared in Tel Aviv at the conclusion of a whirlwind visit to Israel.

The assessment was based on “data shown to me by my Department of Defense,” he added.

In that sense, the White House reported that the United States analyzed “aerial images and intercepted communications” and for the moment came to the conclusion that Israel is not behind the launch of the rocket that hit the Gaza hospital.

“While we continue to gather information, our current assessment, based on analysis of aerial imagery, intercepted communications and freely available information, is that Israel is not responsible for yesterday’s Gaza hospital explosion,” the spokeswoman told reporters. National Security Council Adrienne Watson.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attributed the damage to the hospital to an Israeli airstrike. But Tel Aviv claims the explosion was caused by a failed rocket from the Islamist group Islamic Jihad.

*With AFP and EFE