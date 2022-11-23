Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Israel | Authorities: At least 15 injured in two explosions in Jerusalem

November 23, 2022
The explosions took place on Wednesday morning at two bus stations.

of Israel according to the authorities, at least 15 people have been injured in two separate explosions in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

The explosions took place at two bus stations. According to official information, 12 people were injured in the first explosion, two of them seriously. The second explosion, which occurred a short distance from the first, injured three people and destroyed a bus.

Reuters reports that, according to a press release from the Israeli police, the explosions are suspected to be an attack by Palestinian forces.

