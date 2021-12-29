Israel | Australian man living in Israel banned from leaving for 8,000 years due to unpaid maintenance

Israeli courts may impose exit bans to secure debt claims.

In Israel an Australian living in the country says he has been banned from leaving for 8,000 years because of unpaid maintenance.

A 44-year-old chemist Noam Huppertwho works for a pharmaceutical company in Israel are not allowed to leave the country before the end of 9,999, according to an Australian news site, news.com.au. According to the court, the man would be in arrears for maintenance payments of more than 1.9 million euros.

Huppert has not been able to leave Israel since 2013, he tells the news site.

Prohibition on leaving based on the so-called stay-of-exit order. Huppert cannot leave Israel until he has paid his “future debt,” that is, 5,000 Israeli shekels (about 1,420 euros) per child a month, until the children turn 18 years old.

The year 9,999 was reportedly chosen because it is the latest date that was technically possible to set in the order.

According to News.com.au, the provision is poorly known in Israel and even less so abroad. However, the U.S. State Department points to this in its Israeli travel bulletin. According to it, the courts “actively use their powers to prevent certain persons, including non-residents, from leaving the country until debts or other legal claims against them have been settled.”

Israel family law has been criticized for a variety of reasons.

Traditionally, because of religious law, men led divorce negotiations, he says Times of Israel, but on the other hand only divorced fathers were obliged to pay maintenance. In 2017, however, the obligation was extended to mothers as well.

British newspaper The Guardian again, in 2018, as many as 43 percent of divorced fathers refused to pay alimony at all.