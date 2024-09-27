In a decision with unpredictable consequences, the Israeli army tried this Friday to assassinate Hezbollah’s top leader, Hasan Nasrallah, by launching bombs weighing up to one ton on four residential buildings, according to Israeli media. At least two people have died and 76 have been injured, according to the first balance provided by the Lebanese Ministry of Health while the first victims arrive at hospitals, rescue teams search for survivors in the rubble and firefighters try to put out the arson fires. because of the explosions. Dahiye, Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut, is a densely populated area, so the final toll of victims is expected to be much higher. The Lebanese militia has not commented on Nasrallah’s status, limiting itself to pointing out that his number twoHashem Safieddine, is alive. Officially, Israel is also silent, but Israeli media are beginning to report that the intelligence services estimate that Nasrallah is dead.

Around 6:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), F-35 planes launched at least eight projectiles, which left four buildings in Dahiye in rubble, just after the belligerent speech of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, before the United Nations General Assembly. A large cloud of smoke then rose over the suburbs of the capital and, a few minutes later, the Israeli Armed Forces reported an attack on “the main headquarters” of Hezbollah, “located under residential buildings in the heart of Dahiye.” “We will provide updated information as soon as we know the results of the attack,” said its spokesman, Daniel Hagari, before specifying that the instructions to the civilian population remain unchanged. The army usually toughens them when it fears an imminent serious retaliation.

Images of the bombed site show a large crater, as well as buildings completely collapsed or defeated by the explosion. According to Israeli public television, the aviation has resorted to bombs with the capacity to penetrate underground bunkers. It is the most violent bombing in Beirut in a year of clashes between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia party, which has taken on another dimension since last week, with more than 600 dead in five days of bombings, which have caused a massive displacement of population. It is a daily rhythm of corpses similar to that suffered by Gaza since October 2023.

Netanyahu’s office has released a photo of him on the phone from New York, giving the green light to the operation. He then announced that he was bringing forward his return to Israel to tonight.

Firefighters and Lebanese citizens inspect the area hit by Israeli attacks this afternoon in Beirut. Houssam Shbaro (Anadolu/Getty Images) Rescue personnel work in one of the buildings affected by the bombing in Beirut. Hassan Ammar (AP/LaPresse) Image shared by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sitting in a chair from New York, where he spoke before the General Assembly and authorized by telephone the bombing in Dahye, a southern suburb of Beirut and an important stronghold of Hezbollah. Office of the Prime Minister of Israel/EFE Firefighters and Lebanese citizens work in one of the damaged areas after the Israeli attack in Beirut. Houssam Shbaro (Anadolu/Getty Images) Medical personnel transport an injured person from the Israeli bombing in Danieh, on the outskirts of Beirut, this Friday. WAEL HAMZEH (EFE) Rescue workers survey the damage at the Israeli bombing site outside Beirut. Mohamed Azakir (REUTERS) A column of smoke rises after the Israeli bombing on the outskirts of Beirut, this Thursday. Mohamed Azakir (REUTERS) One of the buildings damaged by the Israeli attack south of Beirut. Emilie Madi (REUTERS) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) with IDF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi (seated, second from right) and Israeli Deputy Chief of Staff General Amir Baram (first from the right, seated), during the visit to the IAF command and control center, where he closely followed the attack carried out against the Hezbollah headquarters, in the suburbs of Beirut.

Communications Office of the Minister of Defense /EFE Civilians try to help the victims of the Israeli bombing on the outskirts of Beirut, this Friday. WAEL HAMZEH (EFE) Columns of smoke rise over the buildings of Beirut this Friday. SOCIAL MEDIA (via REUTERS) A man in the vicinity of the Israeli attack on Beirut this afternoon. Bilal Hussein (AP/LaPresse)

According to Israeli public television, the country’s authorities informed their American allies of the bombing minutes before, but the country’s president, Joe Biden, has denied it. “The United States has not been involved in this operation and has not been previously warned,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh indicated along the same lines. The Lebanese Army has, however, installed a security cordon around the country’s Embassy in the capital.

This is the fifth Israeli bombing in Dahiye since last week to kill Hezbollah commanders and has left dozens dead in total, including children and women. The last one, this Thursday, Muhammad Hussein Srour, responsible for the air command.

In recent weeks, several Israeli ministers, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, had defended or suggested the assassination of Nasrallah. It was an option on the table since the war in Gaza began, following the massive surprise attack by Hamas, but it was always ruled out due to its potential military and diplomatic consequences, according to what the national press reported at the time.

The Embassy in Beirut of Iran, the patron of Hezbollah, has described the assassination attempt as a “dangerous escalation that changes the rules of the game” and will receive “timely punishment.” The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nayib Mikati, who was trying these days at the UN to push forward the 21-day ceasefire proposal promoted by Washington and Paris, has interpreted the bombing as proof that Netanyahu “does not care about all the efforts nor the calls for a ceasefire” that he had to hear at the United Nations. Some delegations walked out during his speech and others booed him.

In his speech in New York, Netanyahu assured that he will not stop until he defeats the Lebanese militia, which he included in an axis of the “curse”, led by Iran, opposed to that of “the blessing” (in which Israel is located). ), as he called them on the maps that he has shown from the stand. “A future of hope versus a future of despair […] As long as Hezbollah chooses war, Israel will not stop. “We are going to win this battle because we have no other option, we are fighting for our survival,” he stated.

Already in July he killed his then number two, Fuad Shukr, and last week, the head of the Radwan elite forces, Ibrahim Aqil, in the framework of an all-out offensive against Hezbollah that began with the destruction of its media, through the remote detonation of thousands of searches and walkie talkies which they had distributed among their own in the military, political and civil branches, and which left hundreds of militiamen blind and with barely any fingers.

In this context, on Sunday it launched a massive wave of bombings that took a few hours to become the deadliest day for Lebanon since the end of the civil war in 1990. It has continued since then, with less intensity and the objective of “preparing the ground for a possible” ground incursion into Lebanon, as the Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, warned this Wednesday.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.