Israel Attacks West Bank: Dozens Dead. Hospitals Targeted, According to Red Crescent

Around 2am this morning, Wednesday 28th August, theIsraeli army has started a large-scale anti-terrorism operation in the West Bankespecially in the cities of Jenin And Tulkarem (in the North of the region). The dead would already be tens and, according to sources such as the Red Crescent, Israeli forces are reportedly targeting the Hospitals in the area (although Israel has already denied attacking health facilities).

On X, however, the Red Crescent has published a video showing an Israeli raid on one of their medical centers of Al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas in the West Bank, where the IDF has detained personnel and cut off all communications. Also shown are the paramedics lined up against a wall.

The UN condemnation

The UN immediately takes the reins and issues a condemnation through the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights which condemns the “increasingly military response” of the Israeli security forces in the Occupied West BankThe UN agency says the recent Israeli military operation in the West Bank is being conducted “in a manner that violates international law and risks further inflaming an already explosive situation.”

The Israeli forces’ aim and Hamas’ response

This large-scale anti-terrorist operation in the West Bank could last several days and the aim appears to be to take down a terrorist networkthe same one that may have organized the attack in Tel Aviv last week.

Hamas has asked security forces loyal to the PA to to rise up against Israel praising the Palestinians who are fighting against the IDF, Israeli media reported. Hamas said in a statement that “The operation is part of a broader plan to expand the war in Gaza“.