In the last few hours, the Israeli Army attacked three military bases of the Shiite militia Hezbollah in the south of Lebanese territory, at a time of maximum tension in the three months of exchange of fire on the border between the sides.

Israeli aviation carried out actions this Wednesday morning (10) against terrorist infrastructures and a military complex in the Labbouneh area; a military complex in Naqura, as well as a military command center in Kfarchouba overnight yesterday (9).

According to a military statement, projectiles were fired from Naqura towards Israeli territory. Furthermore, just this Tuesday (9), Israeli artillery destroyed Hezbollah observation posts in the Khiam area, in southern Lebanon, in response to several rocket, projectile and drone launches against Tel Aviv. “Hezbollah’s current terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” the Israeli military said.

These attacks against Hezbollah bases follow those of yesterday, when the Israeli Army claimed to have killed a commander of its air unit in southern Lebanon, Ali Hussein Barji, whom it accused of having launched numerous explosive drones against Israel, although the Shiite group later denied that he had died.

The attack on Barji came during the funeral of Wisam Hasan Taweel, senior commander of the elite Radwan special forces, the most senior member of Hezbollah killed this week when an Israeli missile hit his vehicle.

Escalating tension between Israel and Lebanon has been rising since Tuesday last week, when a drone strike in Beirut blamed on Israel killed Hamas' number two, Saleh al Arouri.

Since then, fears have been revived that a bigger war could break out between the two sides, as a second front in the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006, with an intense exchange of fire over three months that claimed the lives of more than 200 people. In Israel, 13 people died on the northern border, nine soldiers and four civilians; while in Lebanon the deaths of 21 civilians were confirmed.